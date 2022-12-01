JUST IN
Asia's factory activity shrinks in Nov as China lockdown impact widens
Protests in China are not rare - but the current unrest is significant
Hong Kong newspaper publisher's national security trial postponed

Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party

Hong Kong | National Security | China

AP  |  Hong Kong 

Jimmy Lai (Photo: Bloomberg)
The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed on Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer.

Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony.

The government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai's plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:44 IST

