Hong Kong newspaper publisher's national security trial postponed

The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed on Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer.
Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony.
The government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai's plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:44 IST
