Hong Kong newspaper publisher's national security trial postponed

The trial of a newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed on Thursday after the territory's leader asked to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer.

Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony.

The government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai's plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.

