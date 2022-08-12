Hong Kong claims population shrunk due to virus curbs, no mention of exodus

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
New house in Hong Kong sells for $111 million, the most this year
Hong Kong's Covid death toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins
Hong Kong Covid-19 cases cross 1 million amid fifth wave of disease
Rewritten schoolbooks say Hong Kong was never British colony: Report
-
Hong Kong's government says its population has shrunk for a second year as anti-virus controls hampered the inflow of new workers and births declined, but it made no mention of an exodus of residents following a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement.
The population as of mid-2022 declined by 1.6% from a year earlier to 7,291,600, the Census & Statistics Department announced Thursday. It said there was a net outflow of 113,200 residents while only 18,300 new residents arrived.
The announcement gave no indication how many thousands of people might have left due to the crackdown and a national security law that chilled free speech and left lawyers and business consultants uneasy about what they were allowed to say to clients.
Hong Kong spent two years under some of the world's most stringent travel controls, mimicking mainland China.
It is believed the pandemic and related quarantine requirements would have impacted talent inflow, the statement said. The problem could be resolved when the quarantine and social distancing measures relaxed.
Many of those leaving are young couples and recent university graduates who are a very critical part of the workforce, Paul Yip, a population expert at the University of Hong Kong, told government broadcaster RTHK.
The magnitude of the outflow has been increasing in the past two years," Yip said. That might have an impact on the economic development in Hong Kong.
There were 35,100 births in the first six months of 2022, the government reported, down from 38,500 reported in the same period a year earlier.
Hong Kong's birth rate already was among the lowest in Asia and declined steadily over the past five years, the government said. It said that might have been aggravated since early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
It said the death rate also has risen gradually due to the aging of the population.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU