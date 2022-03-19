JUST IN
Hong Kong Covid-19 cases cross 1 million amid fifth wave of disease

Hong Kong's Covid-19 case count surpassed 1 million on Friday, amid the fifth and the worst wave of the disease.

Residents have their swab samples taken for nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site, in Hong Kong (Photo: Reuters)
Hong Kong's COVID-19 case count surpassed 1 million on Friday, amid the fifth and the worst wave of the disease.

As many as 20,082 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the city on Friday, of which 12,116 were identified through rapid tests, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

As of Thursday, Hong Kong reported 996,862 COVID-19 infections and 5,136 people lost their lives to its fifth-wave COVID-19 outbreak, according to Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP).

Chuang Shuk-Kwan, the head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, during the press briefing on Thursday said that over the past week, the number of daily cases had gone "up and down" around 30,000 and authorities needed to observe the statistics for a few more days before a conclusion could be drawn.

First Published: Sat, March 19 2022. 11:28 IST

