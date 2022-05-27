Hong Kong's incoming leader John Lee to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
Hong Kong police raid office of online news outlet, arrest 6 for conspiracy
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
-
Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee will travel to Beijing on Sunday to accept a letter that officially approves his appointment as the city's next chief executive.
A government statement confirmed that Lee will go to Beijing with his private secretary and press secretary, as well as his wife.
Local media including the South China Morning Post reported that Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip, and will also present the lineup for his cabinet for approval.
The meeting will be Lee's first with China's top officials since he won the uncontested leadership election on May 8 with 99.2% of all votes from an election committee that is largely made up of pro-Beijing members.
Last week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang formally approved the appointment of Lee, signing the approval document during a State Council meeting.
Each chief executive-elect typically receives their letter of appointment in person, and meets other top officials as well as the Chinese president. Carrie Lam, the city's current leader, made a similar trip in 2017 after winning the election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU