Hong Kong stocks hit 1-week low amid economic headwinds, political unrest

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong bourse fails to win over LSE management, scraps $39-billion bid
Violent protests push Hong Kong into a recession with no recovery in sight
China slams 'terrorist-like' attacks by Hong Kong protesters; US concerned
Satellite photos show Chinese armoured personnel carriers near Hong Kong
Hong police fire tear gas and water cannon as crowds defy rally ban
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU