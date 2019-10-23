Hong Kong stocks hit 1-week low amid economic headwinds, political unrest

stocks on Wednesday hit their lowest close in a week, as economic headwinds and political unrest in the Asian financial centre weighed, despite the government’s efforts to re-energise growth. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.8 per cent at 26,566.73 points, its lowest closing level since October 16. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended down 0.7 per cent. Massive violent anti-government protests over the past five months have shaken Hong Kong's reputation and damaged its all important tourism and retail sectors.