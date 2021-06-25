Hungary has no place in EU after new law on LGBTQ content: Dutch PM

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Portugal beats Hungary 3-0; Ronaldo scores twice
Hungary's immunity cards allow packed stands, raise concerns
PM Modi congratulates his Dutch counterpart Rutte for election win
Germany hosts Hungary as sports, politics mix at Euro 2020
Lanka's rights record: UNHRC adopts resolution; India abstains from voting
-
Hungary "has no place" in the European Union (EU) after passing a contentious bill banning LGBTQ content in schools, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday, CNN reported.
The law, which is reportedly intended to combat child sex abuse, prohibits sharing content deemed to be promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment with minors.
The move prompted intense criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties. On the day it passed, crowds gathered in Budapest outside the parliament to protest the bill. The EU had sharply to the new law, threatening to sue Budapest over violations of fundamental human rights if it does not back down immediately.
"For me, Hungary has no place in the EU anymore," Rutte told journalists before attending an EU summit in Brussels.
He added: "But, unfortunately, in the system that we have, I can't do it on my own, but [with] 26 other member states saying: 'you have to leave. This has to happen step by step and, in the meantime, you hope that they will adapt."
Hungarian leader Victor Orban has, however, strongly defended the new legislation, reported CNN.
"It's not about homosexuals, it's about the kids and the parents. I am a fighter for the rights. I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime," Orban said.
On Tuesday, 14 out of 27 EU countries expressed their "deep concern" at the law in a joint declaration initiated by Belgium. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also denounced the bill
Hungary has passed similar legislation before. In December 2020 the country's parliament voted to redefine the concept of "family" in the country's constitution, a move that effectively bars same-sex couples from adopting children. That too was met with outcry from human rights groups.
This comes as Orban faces an election next year. His Fidesz party promotes a Christian-conservative agenda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU