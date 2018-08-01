JUST IN
I have feeling Iran will speak to US 'pretty soon', says Donald Trump

Trump also used the occasion to again blast the "horrible, one-sided" Iran nuclear deal

AFP | PTI  |  Tampa 

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump looks into the crowd as he addresses supporters at Tampa Bay Technical High School in Tampa | Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has suggested that talks with arch foe Iran were imminent, despite silence from the Islamic republic's leaders to his offer for a meeting.

"I have a feeling they'll be talking to us pretty soon," Trump told a rally in Tampa, Florida, yesterday before adding: "and maybe not, and that's ok too."

He also used the occasion to again blast the "horrible, one-sided" Iran nuclear deal with world powers from which the American president withdrew.
