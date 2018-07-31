'Make no mistake', US cautions IMF against possible bailout of Pakistan

The on Tuesday cautioned the Monetary Fund (IMF) against a possible bailout of

Make no mistake, we will be watching what the does, US Mike told CNBC in an interview.

He was responding to a question on reports that is drawing up a plan to seek a massive $12 billion bailout package from the

There's no rationale for tax dollars and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself, said.

The IMF has said that so far it has not received any such request from

Pakistan needs about $3 billion in the next few months to avoid defaulting of loans from IMF, China and the

said he is looking forward to working with the new government of Pakistan.

There's new leadership in Pakistan, and we welcome engagement with them in a way that we think will benefit each of our two countries, Pompeo said.