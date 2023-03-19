IMF to approve $2.9 bn bailout package for Sri Lanka: Central bank governor

Sri Lankan Nandalal Weerasinghe told media on Sunday that the country's "dollar crisis" is over, as the is set to approve a $2.9 billion bailout package for the country on Monday.

He said will hence have adequate foreign reserves for imports for essential sectors, adding that the package will boost investor sentiment and enhance the country's access to more foreign funds and investments, Xinhua news agency reported.

The package will include budgetary support to Sri Lanka's government, which is a new element in IMF lending, he added.

started the related negotiations with the lender in 2022 after the South Asian country was hit by a severe economic crisis.

