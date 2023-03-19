JUST IN
Sri Lanka govt debt rose to 115.2% of GDP by the end of 2022: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IMF to approve $2.9 bn bailout package for Sri Lanka: Central bank governor

The IMF package will include budgetary support to Sri Lanka's government, which is a new element in IMF lending, he added

Topics
IMF | sri lanka | central bank governor

IANS  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Sri Lankan central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told media on Sunday that the country's "dollar crisis" is over, as the IMF is set to approve a $2.9 billion bailout package for the country on Monday.

He said Sri Lanka will hence have adequate foreign reserves for imports for essential sectors, adding that the IMF package will boost investor sentiment and enhance the country's access to more foreign funds and investments, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IMF package will include budgetary support to Sri Lanka's government, which is a new element in IMF lending, he added.

Sri Lanka started the related negotiations with the international lender in 2022 after the South Asian country was hit by a severe economic crisis.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 17:15 IST

`
