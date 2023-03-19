UN confirms extension of Black Sea grain deal for exports from Ukraine

A spokesperson has confirmed the extension of a deal allowing of grain, related foodstuffs and fertilisers from designated Ukrainian seaports.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement.

On July 22, 2022, Russia and separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the on grain and fertiliser from and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia- armed conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deal, initially in effect for 120 days, was extended in mid-November 2022 for another 120 days to March 18.

"We express our gratitude to the government of Turkey for the diplomatic and operational support to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Dujarric said in the statement.

During the first two terms of the initiative, some 25 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs have been moved to 45 countries, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilising the markets, he said.

Russia and the also signed a parallel memorandum of understanding in July 2022 to facilitate unimpeded of Russian food and fertiliser.

Dujarric noted that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, alongside the agreement with Russia, "are critical for global food security, especially for developing countries".

"We remain strongly committed to both agreements and we urge all sides to redouble their efforts to implement them fully," he said.

