Imran Khan-led Pakistan govt hikes petrol price by Rs 2.70 per litre

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Resign before Jan 31 or will march to Islamabad: PPP chairman to Imran Khan
Imran Khan announces Rs 1.1 trn package to address infra issues in Karachi
Pakistan: PM Imran Khan angry over reports Arnab Goswami knew about strike
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
-
Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by up to Pakistani Rupees 2.70 per litre.
"The federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs 2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February 2021," ARY News reported citing Pakistan's Ministry of Finance.
Prime Minister Imran Khan approved Rs 2.70 per litre increase on petrol and Rs 2.88 per litre on diesel.
Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs 3.54 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs 3 per litre.
According to ARY News, the new petroleum prices from February 1 will be - petrol: Rs 111.90, diesel: Rs 116.07, kerosene oil: Rs 80.19, and light diesel: Rs 79.23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU