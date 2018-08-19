Imran Khan's PTI nominates Arif Alvi as Pakistan presidential candidate

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party(PTI), has on Saturday announced to nominate as the party's candidate for the office of the President of the country, Information Minister-designate said.

will hold presidential elections on September 4 to elect President Mamnoon Hussain's successor at the end of his five-year-tenure. Hussain was the nominee of former Prime Minister

Pakistan's President is elected by the members of the or the lower house of Pakistan's parliament, senate and the four provincial assemblies.

Arif Alvi, a senior politician and currently the member of the or lower house of the parliament, is considered as the close confidant of

He is a founding member of Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013.