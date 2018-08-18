Erdogan says Turkey will stand strong against 'attempted economic coup'

Turkey's has said his country will stand strong against an "attempted economic coup" amid heightened tensions with the US.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said thousands of supporters in that the country was being "threatened by the economy, sanctions, foreign currency, interest rates and inflation."



He said: "We tell them that we see their game and we challenge them."



is reeling from a massive sell-off of its currency as imposed sanctions and threatened new ones if an American pastor under house arrest isn't released.

The lira's value dropped 38 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the year and sunk as low as 7.24 this week.

On Friday, ratings agencies and Moody's downgraded Turkey's credit rating further to "junk" status.