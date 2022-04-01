Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

Ahead of Sunday's no-trust motion against him, Prime Minister on Friday said a "powerful country", which is supporting India, is angry with because of his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Khan emphasised that an independent foreign policy was crucial for the country, and said the reason why could not touch its peak potential was its dependency syndrome on other powerful nations.

"A county without an independent foreign policy remains unable to secure the interests of its people," he said.

Khan said taking independent decisions while keeping high the interests of a nation was extremely important rather than submitting to the will of other countries in exchange for foreign aid.

Referring to the US, Khan said a "powerful country" had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Russia, the official APP news agency reported.

"On the other hand, it is supporting its ally India which imports oil from Russia, he rued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)