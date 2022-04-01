Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

-
Ahead of Sunday's no-trust motion against him, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a "powerful country", which is supporting India, is angry with Pakistan because of his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Khan emphasised that an independent foreign policy was crucial for the country, and said the reason why Pakistan could not touch its peak potential was its dependency syndrome on other powerful nations.
"A county without an independent foreign policy remains unable to secure the interests of its people," he said.
Khan said taking independent decisions while keeping high the interests of a nation was extremely important rather than submitting to the will of other countries in exchange for foreign aid.
Referring to the US, Khan said a "powerful country" had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Russia, the official APP news agency reported.
"On the other hand, it is supporting its ally India which imports oil from Russia, he rued.
