In retaliatory move, China now sanctions UK entities and lawmakers

-
ALSO READ
Xi's red line on China human rights makes companies pick sides
US, UK, Canada call on China to end 'repressive practices' against Uyghurs
China says it summoned foreign diplomats in protest over sanctions
'US to directly raise with China issue of genocide against Uighur Muslims'
EU to slap sanctions on China for the first time in 30 years: Diplomats
-
MPs including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, Pakistani-origin Nusrat Ghani, Tim Loughton and House of Lords peers Baroness Kennedy and Lord Alton – all members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China – are named on the Chinese foreign ministry's ban.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU