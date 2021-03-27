JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Xi's red line on China human rights makes companies pick sides
Business Standard

In retaliatory move, China now sanctions UK entities and lawmakers

The sanctions came after UK governm­ent's sanctions against Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations against its Uyghur minorities

Topics
China | Uighur Muslims | Human Rights

Press Trust of India 

China, Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping is moving swiftly to foil perceived threats to the Communist Party. (Photo: Bloomberg)

China has imposed sanctions on British politicians and organisations as a tit-for-tat retaliation over the UK governm­ent's sanctions against Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations against its Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang province.

MPs including former Conserv­ative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugend­hat, Pakistani-origin Nusrat Ghani, Tim Loughton and House of Lords peers Baroness Kennedy and Lord Alton – all members of the Inter-Parliamen­tary Alliance on China – are named on the Chinese foreign ministry's ban.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 27 2021. 01:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.