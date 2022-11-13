India bats for more investors' confidence in climate adaptation efforts

Highlighting the need for adaptation financing, Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, has said that developing a global baseline to boost transparency and investors' confidence is crucial for enhancing adaptation readiness.

Nandan said this in her remarks at a session on 'Long Term Strategy on Adaptation and Adaptation Readiness in India', organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) at the Pavilion during the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on Sunday.

Noting that adaptation must be at the forefront of development interventions, Nandan said, "The institutional arrangement, the action plan and resource mobilisation, all have to walk hand-in-hand and see the macro picture through the same lens."

During her address, the Secretary strongly emphasised the need for information dissemination to strengthen communities for adaptation readiness.

"When we talk about PPP, we need to redefine it as Pro Planet People, a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said. "We should be able to move in the right direction in a planned and integrated manner. We are cognizant of the challenges that confront us. Now is the time for action."

Observing that 90 per cent of disasters are related to weather and climate change, Kamal Kishore, member secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority and co-chair of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Executive Committee, emphasised that disaster risk reduction can inform adaptation work.

Kishore said that a deeper engagement with local communities has been the key to disaster risk reduction along with better forecast systems.

Stressing the need to assess risks sensibly and robustly, Dipa Bagai, head, office of NRDC, said, "We need the heat action plans to be implemented with much more clarity, sensitivity and resources in all the states. Making a good plan is only part of the solution. The important part is that we are able to exercise that solution."

Taking part in the discussion, Mardi McBrien, director of strategic alliances, Sustainability Standard Board, said that the ISSB has set out to create a global standard, a global baseline for a global standard of sustainability to develop investors' confidence and for reporting material, climate and sustainability information to capital markets.

"It will help move the money from the Global North to developing and emerging economies to help finance the mitigation and adaptation solution," McBrien said.

Pointing out the need for adaptation mechanisms to be just and inclusive, Rinika Grover, head of sustainability & corporate social responsibility, Apollo Tyres, said, "We cannot leave any strata of the community at risk."

Noting that the extreme weather events witnessed in the past couple of years have been an eye-opener to the deadly impacts of climate change and the urgent need for adaptation, Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, said, "When it comes to adaptation it is necessary to look into all sectors including food production."

Identifying the three areas which demand attention to enhance the adaptive readiness of India to tackle climate change, RR Rashmi, distinguished fellow, TERI, said "It is important to assess the climate risks and vulnerability very clearly; then enhance the adaptive capacity of communities and states to deal with the risks, and finally, the resources."