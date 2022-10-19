India to examine price cap proposal for Russian crude: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
"We will have a look at it," Puri said at an industry event in New Delhi.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mohi Narayan; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 12:40 IST
