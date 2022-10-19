JUST IN
Business Standard

India to examine price cap proposal for Russian crude: Hardeep Singh Puri

India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Hardeep Singh Puri | Russia Ukraine Conflict | India-Russia ties

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"We will have a look at it," Puri said at an industry event in New Delhi.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mohi Narayan; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 12:40 IST

`
