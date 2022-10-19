India to examine price cap proposal for Russian crude: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister said on Wednesday.

"We will have a look at it," Puri said at an industry event in New Delhi.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mohi Narayan; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)