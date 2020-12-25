India welcomes "positive developments" in Yemen with new Cabinet formation

on Thursday welcomed "positive developments" in to end years of unrest in the country.

"Indiawelcomes the positive developments in with the formation of the new power sharing Cabinet in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

"We appreciate the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and others in facilitating these developments and hope that this will be an important step for comprehensive resolution of the conflict in Yemen," he said.

The Riyadh agreement was pushed by Saudi Arabia in an effort to end hostilities between Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists.

"Wesupport all efforts to preserve the unity and integrity of through a political dialogue involving all sections of the Yemeni society," Srivastava said.

He was replying to media queries on political developments in Yemen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)