India welcomes "positive developments" in Yemen with new Cabinet formation

-
ALSO READ
Released by Houthis in Yemen, 14 Indian seamen fly back home from Dubai
Yemen's Houthi militia attack Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah
Arab Parliament condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia airport
More than 164,000 people displaced in conflict-torn Yemen this year
UN Antonio Guterres chief urges all parties in Yemen to cease hostilities
-
India on Thursday welcomed "positive developments" in Yemen to end years of unrest in the country.
"Indiawelcomes the positive developments in Yemen with the formation of the new power sharing Cabinet in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.
"We appreciate the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and others in facilitating these developments and hope that this will be an important step for comprehensive resolution of the conflict in Yemen," he said.
The Riyadh agreement was pushed by Saudi Arabia in an effort to end hostilities between Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists.
"Wesupport all efforts to preserve the unity and integrity of Yemen through a political dialogue involving all sections of the Yemeni society," Srivastava said.
He was replying to media queries on political developments in Yemen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU