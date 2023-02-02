JUST IN
US to revoke China's preferential trade partner status to safeguard economy
Italy registers 10.1% inflation in Jan: National Institute of Statistics
Eurozone inflation slows to 8.5% in January: EU statistical bureau
US job openings surge unexpectedly past 11 million as Fed zeros in on labor
New Zealand's unemployment rate reaches 3.4% in December 2022: Report
Mexico's economy logs 3% growth in 2022 with push from 3 sectors: Report
UK set for biggest strike in years as teachers, civil servants walk out
Jerome Powell likely to underscore US Fed's inflation fight far from over
Portuguese economy sees highest growth in 35 years with 6.7% rise in 2022
Thai economy continued to recover in December 2022: Bank of Thailand
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Electric car maker Rivian aims to cut costs, lays off 6% of workforce
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India will cut import tariff on pecans by 70 per cent: Senator Jon Ossoff

India has agreed to reduce the import tariff on pecans by 70 per cent, said an influential American Senator, who has been campaigning on it for the last one year

Topics
Indo-US relationship | Indo-US partnership | import tariffs

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

import, export, economy, shipping
Photo: Bloomberg

India has agreed to reduce the import tariff on pecans by 70 per cent, said an influential American Senator, who has been campaigning on it for the last one year.

Senator Jon Ossoff, who represents Georgia in the US Senate and met seven times with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu over the last year, on Wednesday said that the reduction in tariff on pecans would help the farmers in his constituency.

Today I can announce that after a year of painstaking diplomacy, the Indian government will cut that tariff by 70 per cent. This is a huge win for Georgia pecan farmers, and it wouldn't be possible without them, Ossoff said.

Ossoff said India's high pecan tariffs have prevented Georgia pecan exports to this market of more than one billion consumers.

He thanked US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai for her steadfast support, Sandhu for his constructive engagement, Senator Warnock for his teamwork, and Georgia's farmers for their perseverance to secure this victory.

Ossoff met last year with Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, who agreed at his urging to put reducing India's high pecan tariffs at the top of the US-India trade agenda.

In August 2022, Ossoff personally led an economic delegation to India to meet with key business and government leaders and continue urging for a reduction in tariffs.

Last month, he brought US Trade Representative Ambassador Tai and the US Chief Agriculture Negotiator Doug McKalip to Georgia to meet with farmers and representatives of the main agricultural industries in the state, where they briefed leaders on efforts to find a reduction in India's high tariff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indo-US relationship

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.