Infants among hundreds in Hong Kong quarantine amid Covid-19 outbreak

sent hundreds of people, including a playgroup of infants, into quarantine and locked down more residential areas as it tried to contain a outbreak that began in a gym in the city center last week.

The number of confirmed cases linked to the outbreak has spiked to 109 since the first infection was reported on March 10 at Ursus Fitness in Sai Ying Pun, a gym popular with expatriates. About 750 close contacts of people infected have been sent to quarantine, the Health Department said at a press conference on Sunday.

Among the quarantined is playgroup of eight 11-to 18-month-old babies and their caregivers, according to parents. The measure was taken after the children attended a music playgroup last week, and a parent was later confirmed positive in connection to the gym cluster.