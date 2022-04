Inflation to debt: The economic mess Imran Khan leaves Pakistan in

In 2018, when he was anointed the new Wazir-e-Azam of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s bold economic vision was touted as one that could rescue, resuscitate and reform the country.

As he was ousted from power, the dreams that Khan peddled to the electorate remain a mirage. When the Pakistani Rupee become one of the worst performing currencies in the world and inflation rates soared to squeeze millions into poverty, Khan went on record to say that he didn’t join politics to “know the prices of potatoes and tomatoes.” Clearly Pakistan’s former prime minister seems to ...