INS Sunayna in Seychelles marks India's maiden participation in CMF

-
ALSO READ
UN calls for implementing faster steps to secure critical ocean health
India eyes gold in Lawn Bowl; Badminton, TT, Weightlifting in focus: CWG
In a first, Australian state outlaws public displays of Nazi swastikas
UN envoy calls for representative governance, education in Afghanistan
Envoy urges ASEAN, Australia, India to work for ocean health, smart ports
-
INS Sunayna has reached Seychelles to take part in the annual training exercise 'Operation Southern Readiness' of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the defence ministry said here on Monday.
The ship had entered Port Victoria, Seychelles on September 24.
"This not only reinforces Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise," the ministry said in a statement.
It will participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of the CMF, the ministry said.
"The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in the capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF," it said.
The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from the US, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and ship participation from the UK, Spain and India, the statement said.
"During her port call, professional interactions with participating nations are planned," the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 14:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU