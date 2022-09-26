JUST IN
Japan bans chemical weapons goods export to Russia amid nuclear war threat

Japan expressed concern about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine as a top government spokesman announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

Topics
Japan | Russia | nuclear war

AP  |  Tokyo 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Japan expressed grave concern about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine as the top government spokesman on Monday announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia.

As the world's only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, we strongly demand that the threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia should never happen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Matsuno was responding to a question about US national security adviser Jake Sullivan's comments Sunday on CBS news that the United States will act decisively in case of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine.

Asked if Japan approves of the possible use of nuclear weapons by the United States against Russia, Matsuno refused to comment on the grounds that it was a hypothetical question.

Japan's government on Monday banned the export of materials that may be used for chemical weapons to 21 Russian organisations, including science laboratories. The measure was approved by the Cabinet following a decision by Group of Seven foreign ministers last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 13:19 IST

