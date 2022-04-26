Instagram launches Enhanced Tags on Reels to boost creator recognition

-
Instagram today announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is a way to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work. In March, Enhanced Tags was launched for Feed, but now it is available on Reels as well.
This is of significance as proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate with each other.
“Until now, the Instagram community has come together to support creators and have found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions and photos, so we’re now bringing this feature to our product,” said Instagram in a statement.
Enhanced tags allow a creator’s self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag, so that people can share and view a creator’s specific contribution to a photo or video post.
“And as Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, we’re excited to expand enhanced tags to Reels. Simply put—if you’re a makeup artist, songwriter or other significant collaborator on a post, your contributions will be more visible in the post or Reel,” said the company.
