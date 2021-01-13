Intel to replace CEO Bob Swan with VMware's Pat Gelsinger: Report

-
Intel Corp will replace Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan with VMware Inc CEO Pat Gelsinger next month, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Swan is set to step down effective Feb. 15, the sources said.
Intel and VMware did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The move was first reported by CNBC.
