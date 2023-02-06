International flights in South Korea back to 60% of pre-Covid levels in Jan

The number of flights in has returned to 60 per cent of pre-Covid levels in January, helped by increased travel to Japan and Asian countries, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In January, flights that went through Incheon Airport reached 27,206, recovering from the 45,046 flights marked in January 2019, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The number of passengers on international routes stood at 4.61 million in January, 58 per cent of 8.02 million in January 2019, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Eased Covid-19 restrictions helped unleash pent-up travel demand on international routes to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.

In October, removed a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test requirement for inbound travellers on the first day of their arrival.

Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, on October 11, 2022.

--IANS

ksk/

