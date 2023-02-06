JUST IN
Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout
Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Harry's House'
Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award
Beyonce wins second Grammy award, Viola Davis win makes her an EGOT
UN condemns clashes in South Sudan after 27 killed, probe to be launched
Dollar on the front foot after robust jobs data, yen falters to 3-week low
Massive 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria, casualties feared
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres codoles death of Musharraf
US officials offer to brief Congress over Trump's classified documents
Ukraine minister expects help from Western warplanes to fight off forces
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

International flights in South Korea back to 60% of pre-Covid levels in Jan

The number of international flights in South Korea has returned to 60% of pre-Covid levels in January, helped by increased travel to Japan and Asian countries, the Transport Ministry said on Monday

Topics
international flights | South Korea

IANS  |  Seoul 

Int'l flights in S Korea back to 60% of pre-Covid levels in Jan: Ministry
Int'l flights in S Korea back to 60% of pre-Covid levels in Jan: Ministry. Photo: Shutterstock

The number of international flights in South Korea has returned to 60 per cent of pre-Covid levels in January, helped by increased travel to Japan and Asian countries, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In January, international flights that went through Incheon International Airport reached 27,206, recovering from the 45,046 flights marked in January 2019, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The number of passengers on international routes stood at 4.61 million in January, 58 per cent of 8.02 million in January 2019, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Eased Covid-19 restrictions helped unleash pent-up travel demand on international routes to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.

In October, South Korea removed a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test requirement for inbound travellers on the first day of their arrival.

Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, on October 11, 2022.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on international flights

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 09:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.