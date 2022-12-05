Iran accuses West of 'false human rights gestures', 'inciting riots'

-
-
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned officials of some Western countries for making "false human rights gestures" by "dividing terrorism into good and bad".
Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on his Twitter account after posting a screenshot of a Sky News report that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to give the British police new powers to clamp down on "illegal protests", Xinhua news agency reported.
These officials, who are self-purported human rights defenders, work for the regimes that have "a history of coups, conspiracies, interference ... and waged wars that took millions of lives", Kanaani said.
"Public protests in Britain, Germany, France, Canada and Australia are bad and deserve strong responses, but riots in their target countries are good and deserve support!" he added.
"Death is good, but for the neighbor," the Iranian spokesman derided.
In September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station, sparking protests across Iran.
Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 10:14 IST
