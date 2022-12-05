JUST IN
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before US House committee
Respiratory virus at high, Tridemic overwhelms Canadian health care system
Business Standard

Iran accuses West of 'false human rights gestures', 'inciting riots'

'These officials, who are self-purported human rights defenders, work for the regimes that have "a history of coups, conspiracies, interference'

Topics
Iran | Protest | Human Rights

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran Flag

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned officials of some Western countries for making "false human rights gestures" by "dividing terrorism into good and bad".

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on his Twitter account after posting a screenshot of a Sky News report that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to give the British police new powers to clamp down on "illegal protests", Xinhua news agency reported.

These officials, who are self-purported human rights defenders, work for the regimes that have "a history of coups, conspiracies, interference ... and waged wars that took millions of lives", Kanaani said.

"Public protests in Britain, Germany, France, Canada and Australia are bad and deserve strong responses, but riots in their target countries are good and deserve support!" he added.

"Death is good, but for the neighbor," the Iranian spokesman derided.

In September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station, sparking protests across Iran.

Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 10:14 IST

`
