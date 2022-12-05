JUST IN
Business Standard

Indonesia plans to build nuclear power plant by 2039, seeks investors

The plant aims to provide new and renewable energy for the Southeast Asian country so that it can reach its zero emissions target

Topics
Indonesia | nuclear power | Investment

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Indonesia aims to develop a nuclear power plant in 2039 to achieve net zero emissions and support domestic needs for energy, the country's Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (BAPETEN) said on Sunday.

The agency's Director for Nuclear Installation and Material Control, Haendra Subekti, said in a statement that to realise the target, Indonesia is currently looking for investors to help finance the plant's construction, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have drafted the regulations on the nuclear infrastructure safety, preparing the location for the plant and formulating the trial operation. All of these have been nearly completed," Subekti said, adding that the location of the nuclear power plant will not be in earthquake-prone areas.

"For now, there have been a few private companies that are willing to invest, but we're expecting more investors to come," he said.

Indonesia's plan to establish a nuclear power plant has been stipulated under a government regulation on the operation of risky businesses. The plant aims to provide new and renewable energy for the Southeast Asian country so that it can reach its zero emissions target.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 08:56 IST

`
