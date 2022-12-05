Indonesia plans to build nuclear power plant by 2039, seeks investors

aims to develop a plant in 2039 to achieve net zero emissions and support domestic needs for energy, the country's Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (BAPETEN) said on Sunday.

The agency's Director for Nuclear Installation and Material Control, Haendra Subekti, said in a statement that to realise the target, is currently looking for investors to help finance the plant's construction, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have drafted the regulations on the nuclear infrastructure safety, preparing the location for the plant and formulating the trial operation. All of these have been nearly completed," Subekti said, adding that the location of the plant will not be in earthquake-prone areas.

"For now, there have been a few private companies that are willing to invest, but we're expecting more investors to come," he said.

Indonesia's plan to establish a plant has been stipulated under a government regulation on the operation of risky businesses. The plant aims to provide new and renewable energy for the Southeast Asian country so that it can reach its zero emissions target.

