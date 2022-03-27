Iran welcomes normalisation of ties with Saudi Arabia: Iranian FM

-
ALSO READ
Iran's proposals lead to pause in Vienna nuke talks, mounting uncertainty
Blinken warns of 'other options' if diplomacy fails on Iran nuke issue
As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement
Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian calls for balanced deal in Vienna talks
Vienna talks to continue after few days break: Iranian negotiator
-
Iran's Foreign Minister has said Tehran welcomes normalisation of relations with Riyadh and hopes the Saudi side will play a more constructive role to this end, official news agency IRNA reported.
"If we aim to reach a new stage in the talks with Saudi Arabia, all dimensions and aspects must be taken into consideration," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday during a televised interview following his visits to Syria and Lebanon.
Regarding the situation in Yemen, Amir-Abdollahian added that Saudi Arabia has received a number of requests from Iran to cease the war in Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.
Iran is opposed to war and its spread over Yemen, as it is in no one's interest to continue the conflict, he said.
Over the past months, Iran and Saudi Arabia held several rounds of talks brokered by Iraq, following which Iran sent three diplomats to Saudi Arabia in January as a delegation to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to resume activities in Jeddah after a six-year hiatus.
Earlier in March, however, Iran announced it had "temporarily" suspended normalisation talks with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in protest against the attacks on its diplomatic missions in Iran following the kingdom's execution of a Shiite cleric.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU