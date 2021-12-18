Vienna talks to continue after few days break: Iranian negotiator

-
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani announced that the ongoing talks on the 2015 nuclear deal will continue after a few days' break.
On Friday, Bagheri Kani expressed satisfaction with the talks, saying on Twitter that "we have made good progress this week ... and we will convene a (JCPOA) Joint Commission (meeting) today and will continue talks after a break of a few days", reports Xinhua news agency
Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed talks in Vienna on November 29 after nearly a six-month pause.
The talks are aimed at the removal of US sanctions against Iran and the restoration of the deal that faced risks of collapse after the former Donald Trump administration withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Tehran had retaliated by gradually stopping implementing elements of the deal since May 2019.
