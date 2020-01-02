Iran will pay very big price, says Trump after attack on US embassy

has said that war with Iran is not a good idea even as he threatened Tehran after Iraqi supporters of pro-Iranian regime factions attacked the American Embassy in Baghdad, forcing its diplomats to stay inside for safety.

His statement came hours after hundreds of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters, including women, broke into the compound in high-security zone on Tuesday after smashing a main door near parking and setting fire to a reception area chanting “Death to America” in anger over airstrikes that killed at least 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb

President Trump, in his brief interaction with reporters, said that the situation in Iran has been handled very well. “We had some great warriors come in... this will not be a Benghazi... they got in there very quickly,” he said in response to a question as he walked up to the grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago for the New Year’s Eve party.

Asked about the possibility of a war with Iran, he said: “I don’t think that would be a good idea for Iran... I like peace... I don’t see that happening”.

Earlier, Trump threatened Iran after the attack on the American Embassy which was one of the worst in recent years. “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning; it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” he warned in a tweet. “The in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request...,” he said in another tweet.