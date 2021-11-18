IS claims responsibility for 2 blasts that hit Kabul on Wednesday: Reports

-
-
The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit western Kabul on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing Arab Al-Arabiya broadcaster.
The first blast hit the Dashte Barchi area and killed four people leaving two more injured, according to locals. It was followed by another explosion, which claimed the lives of five civilians and injured seven others, Sputnik quoted a source as saying.
Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, has said that the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) is now expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces and the Taliban are unable to stop them.
"Major negative development has been the Taliban's inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State Khorasan Province," Lyons said during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
