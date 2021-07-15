Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

-
Israel says it arrested “dozens” of Palestinian students in the occupied West Bank who are linked to the Hamas militant group.
The military said late Wednesday that those arrested belong to a Hamas student group at Birzeit University and were “directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organisation of Hamas activities.”
Hamas condemned the arrest of the students, who it says were paying a solidarity visit to the demolished home of a Palestinian who allegedly killed an Israeli and wounded two others in a drive-by shooting in May. He was arrested days after the attack.
The man's estranged wife, who said she knew nothing about the attack, and their three youngest children were living in the home before it was demolished earlier this month.
