Israel launches air strikes on Gaza, first time since ceasefire last month

The Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after Palestinians in the besieged enclave sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel, as per Israel's military and witnesses in Gaza.
This is for the first since the end of 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.
The flare-up, a first test for Israel's new government, comes after a march was conducted in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Isreali nationalists that had drawn threats of action by Hamas, the ruling terrorist group in Gaza.
Citing a statement, AL Jazeera reported that the Israeli army said it attacked Hamas compounds and that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza."
The missile attacks on targets in the Gaza City area and in the city of Khan Yunis in the southwestern part of the Palestinian enclave, Sputnik reported.
Earlier, an Israeli army spokesman said balloons with explosives were launched from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli settlements near the border and the army intends to react.
On May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect.Israel and Hamas concluded 11 days of fighting during which hundreds of rockets were launched from both Israel and Palestine sides.
According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 253 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 66 children, while 13 Israelis, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, were killed.
