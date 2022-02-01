'Israel to bolster ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal'

-
ALSO READ
Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence
Israel approves $716 mn plan to plant 450,000 trees due to climate change
'Gehri dosti' says PM Bennett as Israel, India mark 30 years of diplomacy
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
-
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has said that Israel will strengthen its ties with the Palestinian Authority despite no intention to negotiate a peace deal with it.
The remarks were made at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in response to a no-confidence motion over Gantz's meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in recent months, Xinhua news agency reported.
Although the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinian leadership, Israel "must keep a diplomatic horizon" with the Palestinians and the ties with the Palestinian leadership "will get stronger and deeper," Gantz told the parliament.
Coordination and frequent talks between Israel and the Palestinians "are critical for our security, for the future of our children and how our state will look," he said.
"The years-long weakening of the Palestinian Authority ... has strengthened Hamas and hurt Israel's security," the Israeli minister added. The Palestinian militant group Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority forces from the Gaza Strip in 2007 and has since controlled and ruled the coastal enclave.
In late December of 2021, Gantz and Abbas met at Gantz's home in the city of Rosh Ha'Ayin in central Israel to discuss economic and security issues. A day later, Israel made a series of gestures to improve relations with the Palestinian Authority, including the transfer of 100 million new shekels' ($31.5 million) worth of tax payments that Israel has been collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.
Gantz and Abbas first met on August 30, 2021, in the first face-to-face meeting between the Palestinian president and a senior Israeli official since 2010.
Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war and kept its control over the territory despite international criticism.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU