Israel to sell 2 spy planes, logistics services to Italy for $550 mn

will sell another two reconnaissance aircraft to for a sum of USD 550 million.

According to the local daily, citing publicly available documents from Italy's Defence Ministry and parliament, Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed deals with Rome for two early warning spy planes as well as support and ground logistics services. This brings the number of special mission planes that has to supply to four .

In late July, Israel Aerospace Industries announced signing a contract worth over USD 200 million to provide special mission aircraft to a European member of NATO but did not disclose which country is the client.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)