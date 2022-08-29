Israel to sell 2 spy planes, logistics services to Italy for $550 mn

-
ALSO READ
US spy agencies' focus on China likely to snare Chinese Americans
Gunman kills 5 in Israel, PM Bennett vows to fight terror with 'iron fist'
Israel heads to new elections after Bennett-led shaky coalition collapses
Italy declares state of emergency till year end to confront drought
US State Secretary Blinken vows 'ironclad commitment' to Israel
-
Israel will sell another two reconnaissance aircraft to Italy for a sum of USD 550 million.
According to the local daily, citing publicly available documents from Italy's Defence Ministry and parliament, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed deals with Rome for two early warning spy planes as well as support and ground logistics services. This brings the number of special mission planes that Israel has to supply to four .
In late July, Israel Aerospace Industries announced signing a contract worth over USD 200 million to provide special mission aircraft to a European member of NATO but did not disclose which country is the client.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU