Israel will ask US for arms to offset UAE F-35 sale, says report

has concluded it can’t block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates, and will ask the White House for other weapons so it can maintain its regional military superiority, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, without saying where it got the information.

Stealth Jet Tests Limits of Israel’s Peace Push With Arab Power Officials may seek to purchase other advanced weaponry or move forward planned arms purchases by a year, the newspaper said.

Israel’s intelligence minister on Friday said Jerusalem would firmly oppose the sale of F-35 fighters and other advanced weaponry to the United Arab Emirates, while continuing to deny had given its approval — tacit or otherwise — to such a deal.