Ivanka, Kushner made $82 mn in outside income while serving at White House

made $3.9 million from her investment in her father’s hotel in Washington last year, according to a disclosure released by the White House on Tuesday.

She was also paid $2 million in severance by her family’s real estate company, the Together, and her husband earned at least $82 million in outside income while working as unpaid senior advisers to her father, President Donald Trump.

Kushner reported at least $27 million and as much as $135 million in outstanding liabilities. Federal rules require top officials to report income, assets and liabilities in broad ranges. He reported more than $5 million in capital gains from the sale of a shopping mall in the Bronx.

The Trumps and Kushner retained their ownership in their private businesses upon entering the White House, a decision that critics say has left them open to conflicts of interest and influence by foreign countries.