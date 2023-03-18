JUST IN
Business Standard

Jaishankar chairs Parliamentary consultative committee on India's G20 Prezy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for external affairs on India's G20 Presidency

Topics
G20 meeting | S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for external affairs on India's G20 Presidency.

The meeting was attended among others by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

Jaishankar posted a group photo on Twitter of those who attended the meeting. "Chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs on India's G20 Presidency. Thank members for their active participation," he tweeted.

In a tweet, Tharoor said the meeting was somewhat marred by some members "needlessly politicising" the discussion and that Gandhi "robustly responded" to them.

"A good meeting of the ConsultativeCommittee on ExternalAffairs today on India's foreign policy objectives in the G-20 was somewhat marred by some members needlessly politicising the discussion. @RahulGandhi robustly responded to them & it ended with an amicable group photograph," Tharoor said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 22:23 IST

