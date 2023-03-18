Pak court allows Imran to go back without indictment in Toshakhana case

JUST IN
UN report shows worsening human rights situation of Tibetans under China
Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Saturday allowed by a local court here to go back without his indictment in a corruption case after he marked his attendance outside the court complex, amidst a stand-off between his supporters and security forces who have tried to arrest him for skipping multiple previous hearings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 20:11 IST

