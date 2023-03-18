Pak court allows Imran to go back without indictment in Toshakhana case

Pakistan's former prime minister was on Saturday allowed by a local court here to go back without his indictment in a corruption case after he marked his attendance outside the court complex, amidst a stand-off between his supporters and security forces who have tried to arrest him for skipping multiple previous hearings.

