Pak court allows Imran to go back without indictment in Toshakhana case

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
Law officials in New York discuss security in case of Trump indictment
Toshakhana case: Pak Court issues arrest warrant against Imran
Pak court to indict Ex-PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference case
-
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Saturday allowed by a local court here to go back without his indictment in a corruption case after he marked his attendance outside the court complex, amidst a stand-off between his supporters and security forces who have tried to arrest him for skipping multiple previous hearings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 20:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU