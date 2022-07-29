Jaishankar, Muttaqi likely to hold bilateral meet at Tashkent SCO summit

-
-
On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Tashkent, foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar might hold a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Taliban government has been requesting the meeting since June, The Print reported.
The SCO meeting is being held under the presidency of Uzbekistan this year. In June, the Indian government decided to reopen its embassy in Kabul for the first time since it was shut after the Taliban took over the country in 2021.
In the meeting, which will be the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders, issues like humanitarian aid to Afghans are likely to be discussed.
The two leaders might also discuss the restart of India's infrastructural projects in Afghanistan, which were stalled due to the overthrow of the Ashraf Ghani government last year.
The Print also reported that Jaishankar is expected to keep a strong anti-terrorism stance on the lines of the UNSC Resolution 2593, passed last year at the UN Security Council (UNSC).
However, India has been in constant touch with the Taliban since it took over Afghanistan. In June, before opening the embassy, India also sent a delegation led by joint secretary JP Singh to hold talks with Muttaqi. Singh is also a part of the current delegation to Tashkent.
Earlier this month, the Uzbek government held a meeting on Afghanistan, which was attended by 30 countries including India. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed, on Thursday, that India attended it.
"It was in continuation of our efforts to engage with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan. During this conference, India reiterated its commitment to assist the Afghan people in this difficult time and provide humanitarian assistance. We also reiterated UNSC 2593 (at the meeting)," he said.
Jaishankar is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. On the other hand, Muttaqi reportedly met his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.
