Japan can open probe into any merger involving Fitbit: Antitrust body head

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's antitrust watchdog can open a probe into any merger or business tie-up involving fitness tracker maker Fitbit
EU antitrust regulators in August launched an investigation into a $2.1 billion deal by Alphabet
"If the size of any merger or business tie-up is big, we can launch an anti-monopoly investigation into the buyer's process of acquiring a start-up (like Fitbit)," Furuya told Reuters in an interview.
"We're closely watching developments including in Europe."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
