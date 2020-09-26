Japan determined to host Tokyo Olympics in 2021: Yosihide Suga at UNGA

New Japanese Prime Minister on Friday (local time) said that the country is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games to prove that humanity has defeated the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the 75th General Assembly (UNGA), Suga said, "Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic. I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to the games that are safe and secure."

In March, the Olympic Committee had announced that the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo would be postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak.

The Tokyo Olympics have postponed by a year due to the pandemic. The mega event will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)