Japan executes three death row inmates, first under PM Kishida: Report

Japan on Tuesday executed three people who were on death row, marking the first time the death penalty was carried out under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, Kyodo news agency reported.
The three were identified as Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who killed seven of his relatives in Hyogo Prefecture in 2004, and Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, who were convicted of killing two pachinko parlour employees in Gunma Prefecture in 2003, as per the media outlet.
The last execution in Japan was on December 26, 2019, Kyodo reported.
