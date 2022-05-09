Japan joins G-7 against Ukraine invasion, will quit Russian oil imports

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says will slowly phase out Russian in unity with the Group of Seven's effort against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from the G-7 countries met online Sunday and announced their commitment to ban or phase out Russian in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.

It's an extremely difficult decision for a country that mostly relies on energy imports, including oil, Kishida told reporters Monday. But G-7 unity is most important right now.

Kishida said it will be a gradual and slow process of phasing out Russian and that details and timeline will be decided later as the process requires securing alternative energy sources.

About 4% of Japanese oil imports come from Russia. has also announced phasing out Russian coal imports.

will not ban imports from its own stakes in oil and natural gas projects in Russia, including those in Sakhalin, Kishida said.

