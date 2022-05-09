New UK sanctions against Russia, Belarus target $2 billion worth of trade

-
ALSO READ
Belarus votes in constitutional referendum as crisis in Ukraine rages
US President Joe Biden to sign bills to scrap Russia, Belarus trade status
US Commerce Dept adds 120 entities in Russia, Belarus to trade blacklist
Ukraine war: Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships
New Zealand will rush through new law to sanction Russia over Ukraine war
-
The United Kingdom is introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, targeting a total of USD 2 billion worth of trade, the British government said.
"The UK is today announcing a new package of sanctions on Russia and Belarus targeting Pound 1.7 billion (USD 2 billion) worth of trade in a move designed to further weaken (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," the British government said in a Sunday statement.
The release specified that the new restrictions will bring the total value of products subjected to full or partial import and export sanctions since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to more than 4 billion pounds.
"The new import tariffs will cover Pound 1.4 billion worth of goods - including platinum and palladium," the UK government said, adding that "the planned export bans intend to hit more than Pound 250 million worth of goods in sectors of the Russian economy most dependent on UK goods, targeting key materials such as chemicals, plastics, rubber, and machinery." This is about 10 per cent of the total UK export to Russia as of 2021.
The British government specified that Russia is one of the leading platinum and palladium producing countries and that its related imports to the United Kingdom had been significant.
The new restrictions are the third wave of trade sanctions that the United Kingdom has imposed against Russia. Excluding gold and energy, about 96 per cent of imports from Russia to the UK and over 60 per cent of British exports to Russia are now under restrictions, according to the UK government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU