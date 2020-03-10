Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion on coronavirus measures: Report

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Japan minister hints that Tokyo Olympics 2020 may be postponed
Japan braces for Q4 GDP slump, decline in output on coronavirus fears
Olympics in shadow of Coronavirus: How previous Games responded to crises
Media to sponsors: What's at stake if Tokyo Olympics succumb to coronavirus
IOC committed to Tokyo Games despite virus; Japan shuts schools nationwide
-
Japan's government plans to spend 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in a second package of steps to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The government also plans to adopt fiscal measures totalling 1.6 trillion yen to support corporate financing as part of the package, due to be announced later on Tuesday, the sources said on condition of anonymity, as the plan is not public yet.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU