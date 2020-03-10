JUST IN
Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion on coronavirus measures: Report

The government also plans to adopt fiscal measures totalling 1.6 trillion yen to support corporate financing as part of the package, due to be announced later on Tuesday

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

Japan's government plans to spend 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in a second package of steps to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government also plans to adopt fiscal measures totalling 1.6 trillion yen to support corporate financing as part of the package, due to be announced later on Tuesday, the sources said on condition of anonymity, as the plan is not public yet.

 
First Published: Tue, March 10 2020.

