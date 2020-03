Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion on coronavirus measures: Report

Japan's government plans to spend 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in a second package of steps to cope with the fallout of the outbreak, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government also plans to adopt fiscal measures totalling 1.6 trillion yen to support corporate financing as part of the package, due to be announced later on Tuesday, the sources said on condition of anonymity, as the plan is not public yet.