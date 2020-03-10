JUST IN
US calls for a UNSC vote to endorse deal with Taliban on Tuesday: Diplomats

The US military has begun withdrawing troops as part of the pullout agreed in the February 29 agreement with the Taliban.

AFP | PTI  |  United Nations 

UN Security Council
FILE PHOTO: UN Security Council | Wikipedia

The United States has called for a Tuesday vote at the UN Security Council to endorse Washington's deal with the Taliban that was meant to pave the way to peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said.

The request for a UN vote came after negotiations on a draft resolution, diplomats said Monday.
