US calls for a UNSC vote to endorse deal with Taliban on Tuesday: Diplomats

-
ALSO READ
On Pak request, UNSC allows Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money from bank account
Pakistan opposes India's candidacy to UNSC membership, cites Kashmir issue
China-backed Pakistan bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC fails yet again
China makes fresh pitch to raise Kashmir issue in closed-door UNSC meeting
US, Taliban sign historic peace deal for inclusive Afghanistan development
-
The United States has called for a Tuesday vote at the UN Security Council to endorse Washington's deal with the Taliban that was meant to pave the way to peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said.
The US military has begun withdrawing troops as part of the pullout agreed in the February 29 agreement with the Taliban.
The request for a UN vote came after negotiations on a draft resolution, diplomats said Monday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU