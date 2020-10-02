Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

-
ALSO READ
Yoshihide Suga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ
Japan firms want Yoshihide Suga to be next PM, tackle fiscal reform: Poll
Yoshihide Suga poised to win party vote for Japan's next prime minister
Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, self-made and strong-willed
Japan's Yoshihide Suga wins ruling party race to replace premier Shinzo Abe
-
By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a more than six-year low, government data showed on Friday, indicating damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persisted through the month.
The figures come after new prime minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to protect jobs, keep companies in business and help the economy recover from the impact of measures taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
They also dull any optimism brought by recent data such as factory output and business sentiment which offered signs of economic recovery.
"The government's special employment subsidy to support firms hit by the coronavirus has helped to rein in the jobless rate, which could have risen much higher," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Research Institute.
"People have started to seek jobs but the labour market is not strong enough to absorb them. The pace of recovery in the jobs market is likely to slow and the unemployment rate could rise further."
Japan's seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.0% in August, the highest since May 2017, labour ministry data showed. The result met analysts' median forecast of 3.0%.
The data showed about 2.06 million people lost their jobs in August, 490,000 more than in the same month a year earlier, and marking the seventh consecutive month of increase.
Compared with the previous month, however, the number of employed workers rose by 110,000 people in seasonally adjusted terms - the fourth straight month of gain.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.04, matching a level last seen in January 2014. It compared with 1.08 in July, and a median forecast of 1.05.
Worsening conditions in the jobs market is likely to add pressure to the government to offer further support for small and mid-sized firms to help prevent further job losses.
The economy logged its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter of the year as the coronavirus outbreak jolted both external and domestic demand.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU