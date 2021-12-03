Japan's service sector activity expands at fastest pace in 2 years

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
2 women, political opposites, vying in race for Japan's next PM
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 191.9 mn; vaccinations soar over 3.71 bn
Japan's ruling party to vote for new leader to replace Yoshihide Suga
-
Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in November on a jump in new business, signalling stronger consumer confidence as the coronavirus pandemic subsided.
The world's third-largest economy has lagged other advanced nations in its recovery from the pandemic's hit with coronavirus curbs crimping activity for parts of the year.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 from the prior month's 50.7 and a 52.1 flash reading.
That marked the fastest pace of expansion since August 2019.
"New orders rose for the first time since January 2020 as panel members cited the lifting of state of emergency measures had boosted confidence and sales," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
"Despite increasing demand and evidence of pressure on capacity, Japanese service providers decreased staffing levels for the first time since July."
Stronger spending on dining out, overnight stays and other services would likely support Japan's economy as a persistent global chip shortage and soaring raw material prices pressure manufacturers.
"Both manufacturers and services firms pointed to prominent rises in cost pressures in November," Bhatti said.
The composite PMI, which is estimated using both manufacturing and services, expanded at the fastest rate in more than four years, rising to 53.3 from October's final of 50.7.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU